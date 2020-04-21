Deputies: Sound of gunfire leads to 3 arrests, seizure of guns, drugs

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after investigating the sound of multiple gunshots.
Alonzo Jenkins is charged with Possession with intent to distribute scheduled narcotics and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Lowes said. Jenkins, Shyheme Barnes, and Jokoshia Pedraza are charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
A deputy patrolling the area of La Dolce Avenue reported hearing multiple gunshots ring out the area of Good Hope Landing on Thursday night. Deputies searched the area and spotted a suspicious vehicle traveling without headlights on, Lowes said.
When deputies initiated a traffic stop on the car they saw an open duffel bag with guns in plain view between two passengers in the rear of the vehicle. Inside the duffel bag, Lowes said deputies found numerous firearms, including a rifle that was still hot from being fired along with ammunition, and magazines.
Deputies say they found more guns inside the vehicle and seized numerous Ecstasy pills, Scheduled II narcotics, and more than 20 grams of marijuana.
