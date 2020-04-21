FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Our First Alert Weather Team is watching a storm system that could bring some heavy rain and the potential for severe thunderstorms later into Thursday afternoon, evening and night.
Another southern storm is moving east and will also bring a cold front through late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
“We’ll definitely see a good amount of rainfall and windy conditions as Thursday progresses,” said Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh. “The storm prediction center has part of the Lowcountry in a slight risk to moderate risk for severe weather and we will continue to fine tune the forecast as the new models run.”
Wednesday will be beautiful with sunshine before the storm moves east on Thursday.
