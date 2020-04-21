Georgetown County Council votes to close beach access

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Council passed an emergency ordinance Tuesday morning to close all public beach access.
The ordinance passed 5-2 at an emergency meeting.
Gov. Henry McMaster cancelled an executive order Monday which closed access to South Carolina beaches. That action paved the way for beaches in the state to begin reopening as soon as noon Tuesday.
But in canceling the order, McMaster said it would be up to local leaders whether to reopen their beaches to public access.
“The decision making returns to those governments in those beaches to make their own decisions as they did before I issued the order,” McMaster said. “So we’re turning that back over to the mayors and the councils to make their own decision and that includes the public access...as well as to the piers, docks, wharfs and ramps in those locations.”
Four Lowcountry beach communities have already agreed to continue island restrictions as they had expected the governor to re-open beach access.
Leaders with Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach and Edisto Beach have been in contact with county officials since finding out about the governor’s plans.
