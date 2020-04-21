Hanahan facility has the most COVID-19 cases for nursing homes in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials say a facility in Hanahan has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 for nursing homes in South Carolina.
The Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center, a nursing home on Eagle Landing Boulevard, was listed at the top with 57 cases.
On Tuesday evening, officials with the Department of Health and Environment Control released a report on COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The data included a list of facilities throughout the state which included confirmed number of cases for “residents and/or staff.”
Heartland was followed by Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia with 29 cases, and Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Greer with 22 cases.
Lowcountry facilities also listed were Harmony at Wescot in Summerville, Beaufort Nursing and Rehab, White Oak Manor Charleston INC, and Tidelands Waccamaw Encompass Health in Murrells Inlet, all of which reported 1 case each.
You could see the full list here.
DHEC said they released the reports “to better define the scope” of COVID-19 cases within the state’s nursing homes and similar facilities.
According to state health officials, the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 is common in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and similar congregate facilities due to shared living and dining areas as well as limitations for social distancing.
“This virus is taking its toll on those most vulnerable to it, including our friends and family who reside in nursing homes and assisted care facilities,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “Around the country, nursing homes and similar facilities have been challenged to implement unprecedented safety precautions while also providing important care to their residents.”
On March 13, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order that stopped public visitation to these types of facilities in order to help protect the vulnerable population of residents, the staff who care for them, and outside visitors.
State officials said they plan to provide early next week the number of COVID-19 related deaths associated with these facilities as well.
“DHEC is compiling and verifying this information to help present a fuller picture of COVID-19’s impact on these types of congregate facilities,” state officials said.
Earlier on Tuesday, health officials announced 172 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional virus-related deaths in the state.
Those deaths include 8 elderly people from the Lowcountry.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 4,608, and those who have died to 135, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
New positive cases reported on Tuesday include 8 in Beaufort County, 4 in Berkeley County, 12 in Charleston County, 2 in Dorchester County, and 5 in Orangeburg County.
The new deaths reported today occurred in elderly people. Three were from Beaufort County, two were from Berkeley County, two were from Charleston County, one was from Clarendon County, one was from Colleton County, one was from Greenville County and one was from Spartanburg County.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been a total of 42,441 coronavirus tests with 37,833 testing negative and 4,608 testing positive.
Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
