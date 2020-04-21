Johns Island neighborhood holds social distancing scavenger hunts

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Johns Island neighborhood is holding distancing scavenger hunts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cedar Springs residents Scott Sain and K.C. Caligiuri came up with the idea.
Sain says it all started when he decided to give away a guitar. He hid some clues in the neighborhood and whoever found the clues, gave the clues and gave the right answers got the guitar.
“We were like what can we do next for the adults, so we had some gift cards that we had gotten,” Sain said. “We just announced it on the Facebook page, on the neighborhood Facebook page and it just exploded."
Sain and Caligiuri held their latest scavenger hunt on Tuesday afternoon.
They hid gift cards that were donated by local businesses.
“I know it’s a tough time for them right now to be giving stuff away, but they’ve been very generous with it,” Sain said. “And it’s been great for the neighbors to find it, they have something to look forward to.”
Caligiuri says the scavenger hunts have brought the neighborhood closer together.
“Besides from the hunting, we check on each other so it’s been nice social distancing that we can socialize,” she said.
Neighbors love the hunts.
"You’re locked down and nothing’s happening. This really inspires andgets everybody out here,” Brian Shipp said.
Sain says he plans to continue having the scavenger hunts when the stay at home order is lifted.
