Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor plans to restart the state’s economy before the end of the week. He says many businesses that closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus could reopen as early as Friday. Georgia’s timetable is one of the most aggressive in the nation. It would allow gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen as long as owners follow strict social-distancing and hygiene requirements. By Monday, movie theaters may resume selling tickets, and restaurants limited to takeout orders could return to limited dine-in service. Neighboring Tennessee planned to let businesses in most of the state begin reopening as soon as next week.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH
3 killed by suspected tornado, lightning as storms hit South
HEADLAND, Ala. (AP) — Apparent tornadoes and a lighting strike are being blamed for three deaths in the South. Officials say one man was killed in Mississippi and another died in Alabama when winds ripped apart mobile homes. Authorities suspect tornadoes in each case. And a woman is dead in south Georgia following a house fire that officials suspect was caused by lightning. The Storm Prediction Center received more than 250 reports of possible tornadoes, high winds, hail and storm damage from east Texas to central Florida on Sunday and Monday. Thousands were left without power by the storms.
2 MEN KILLED-TEEN CHARGED
Police: Georgia teen charged in fatal shootings of two men
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say they arrested a 19-year-old in the fatal shooting of two men 10 days after he was released from jail on drug charges. Gwinnett County police say Steven Thanh Tran was charged with murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Julian Talbo and 23-year-old An Ha after they were found fatally shot in a Lawrenceville-area home on Thursday. Police say the motive appears to be drug related. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Tran was arrested in February 2019 on a drug charge but avoided jail time through a pretrial diversion program. He was also arrested on drug charges on April 6 and released from jail the next day.
MURDER SUSPECT-MANHUNT
Police: Suspect in 4 Alabama killings arrested after manhunt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of killing as many as four people across Alabama and robbing several others has been arrested. News outlets report 32-year-old Derrick Hightower of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Birmingham, Alabama. Authorities say he's suspected in the deaths of a woman in Auburn, a couple in Dadeville and a man in east Birmingham. Police say the Auburn woman's truck was found at a hotel. Officers responded and were fired upon by a man. Police haven't said whether that man was Hightower. Authorities say 21-year-old Kentrice Hill also was arrested and charged in the Auburn woman's death.
GEORGIA SLAYING-CONVICTION OVERTURNED
Georgia murder conviction voided over dismissal of juror
Georgia's highest court has thrown out a man's murder conviction after ruling the trial judge wrongly dismissed a juror who said she didn't believe the trial witnesses or other evidence. The Georgia Supreme Court's decision Monday overturns the murder conviction of Roger Mills in the December 2017 slaying of Masuto Garrett. Douglas County District Attorney Ryan Leonard said he plans to try Mills again for the killing. Mill was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison at his 2018 trial, but only after the trial judge replaced one juror with an alternate. The state Supreme Court ruled there was nothing to show the dismissed juror was legally unfit to serve.
SHOOTING DEATH-CRASH
Police seek info on man who crashed after he was shot in car
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Police in a Georgia city are trying to figure out who shot a man who crashed his car into a home before dying. Columbus police tell local news outlets that it appears 20-year-old Quincy Atkins was fleeing whoever shot him when he crashed into a fence and house on Saturday evening. Atkins died minutes later from multiple gunshot wounds after being taken to a Columbus hospital, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Police say they believe Atkins was shot a block away while driving the Dodge Charger that later crashed. Investigators say they have no suspects and haven’t made any arrests, asking people for information.
POLICE OFFICER-NUDE PHOTOS
Sheriff: Officer charged with having nude photos of minors
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a Georgia police officer was arrested and accused of possessing nude photos of minors. Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said Monday that Lt. Jeremyah “J.B.” Jones was charged with child exploitation and later fired from the department. The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said a social media account prompted an investigation into Jones. Manahan said Jones was placed on administrative leave on April 3. An arrest warrant was obtained on April 14. Jones was a traffic unit supervisor sergeant before he was promoted to lieutenant in March. He was with the department for 19 years. It’s unclear whether Jones had an attorney.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION AWARD
Georgia city recognized for saving its historic city hall
GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia city of Griffin is being recognized for saving its century old city hall building from neglect and decay. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation says the restoration of the 1910 building has received the nonprofit's annual award for having the greatest impact on preservation in the state during the previous year. Griffin's city offices had vacated the old city hall building in 2003, after which the roof deteriorated and the building suffered significant water damage. But the city rallied to rescue the building after it ended up on the Georgia Trust's annual list of “places in peril” in 2014. Griffin passed a special sales tax to fund rehabilitation work, and improvements were carried out from 2017 through last year.