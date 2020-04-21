Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor is rolling out details of a new collaboration he says will be key to revamping the state’s economy following strains placed on businesses during the new coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday announced the details of “Accelerate South Carolina,” which his office said “is the mechanism through which South Carolina’s economy will recover more quickly than any other states in the country.” The group, which includes more than two dozen mayors, presidents of institutions of higher learning, business owners and health care professionals, is headed by James Burns, a business litigation attorney who served as chief of staff to former Gov. Nikki Haley. Its first meeting is scheduled for Thursday.