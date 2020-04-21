Live 5 Classroom: Paola Tristan Arruda describes a day in the life of a reporter

Live 5 Classroom: Paola Tristan Arruda describes a day in the life of a reporter
Live 5 reporter Paola Tristan Arruda, shown here covering the Democratic Presidential Debate in Charleston back in February, hosted Tuesday's edition of Live 5 Classroom. (Source: Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips | April 21, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 3:41 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - What’s it like to be a reporter in the middle of a pandemic?

Live 5′s Paola Tristan Arruda describes it in Tuesday’s edition of Live 5 Classroom.

Live 5 Classroom: A day in the life of a reporter! Paola Tristan Arruda - Live 5 News tells us how things have changed and answers questions!

Posted by Live 5 News on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Live 5 Classroom is an effort by Live 5 News to help keep children engaged in learning and information while schools are shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch Live 5 Classroom segments live on our Facebook page.

You can like the page to receive notifications of when we go live, or you can visit the page every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.