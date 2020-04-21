Live 5 Classroom: Paola Tristan Arruda describes a day in the life of a reporter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - What’s it like to be a reporter in the middle of a pandemic?
Live 5′s Paola Tristan Arruda describes it in Tuesday’s edition of Live 5 Classroom.
Live 5 Classroom is an effort by Live 5 News to help keep children engaged in learning and information while schools are shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can watch Live 5 Classroom segments live on our Facebook page.
You can like the page to receive notifications of when we go live, or you can visit the page every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.