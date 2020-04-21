Lowcountry retail businesses reopen under ‘strict’ social distancing rules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry retail businesses are reopening Tuesday following Gov. Henry McMaster’s lift on select non-essential businesses closures.
The governor says the retails stores must follow what he calls strict social distancing guidelines.
McMaster first ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses in the beginning of April. It’s been nearly three weeks since businesses were permitted to have customers inside.
The businesses that are allowed to reopen include furniture stores, clothing and shoe stores, jewelry and leather stores, department stores, sporting goods stores, book and music stores, flea markets and florists.
Owner of Maggie Rose Boutique, Debbie Maccario, says she was excited to open her doors.
The store is located on Main Street in Summerville where other businesses have opened as well.
“We didn’t know when we could open back up, we lost that Spring business which is a high business for us,” Maccario said. “They closed it right up when we should have been doing gang busters.”
Stores must follow mandates that limit occupancy to five customers per 1,000 square feet or 20% of occupancy limits. They are required to follow whichever is lower.
“It’s going to be a soft opening, we know that because people are being a little cautious. I understand,” Maccario said. “We’re just glad to be open.”
She says she had to furlough her workers until next month because "there's no other way."
She says she is constantly sanitizing and wiping down surfaces in her store. She also has hand sanitizer for customers.
Business owners say they would like to know when things will return to normal, but they don't know what to expect.
With the new order, the business must also make sure social distancing is taking place. Customers can’t congregate within six feet of one another if they are not in the same family or household.
The businesses must also make sure they are following sanitation guidelines.
Charleston area resident Kevin Stanley says he thinks it's dangerous for stores to reopen.
“Letting people back out in the street and in the stores shopping, you don’t know who’s affected. That’s the bad thing about it," Stanley said. “Someone can be affected and you don’t even know it, so why take that risk.”
