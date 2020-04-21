Lowcounty Strong: High school students, staff get creative on social media during quarantine

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - While students are learning from home, teachers are getting creative to keep kids engaged.
Staff at St. John’s High School have been using Instagram, TikTok and YouTube to stay connected with their students.
Chemistry and earth science teacher Theresa Griffith started daily challenges for students and staff on Instagram including push up, dance and rap challenges.
“I just miss these kids," Griffith said. "So I have done everything I can on social media just to be like, ‘Hey, I’m still here. We’re still here. Islander Nation is still here and we’re not going to forget about you.’”
Spanish teacher Sam Duncan is using his talents to create rap parody videos on YouTube. One is called “Islander Quarantine Day” which is a parody video to Mac Miller’s song, “Senior Skip Day.” Duncan said he’s gotten positive feedback from students and staff and enjoys making something positive out of a negative situation.
“In a time of darkness, to be able to shed some light on the good things we’re doing and being funny and making fun of yourself and having a good time is still possible in this time of quarantine,” he added.
This week, seniors are getting a special spotlight on the school’s Instagram page. Griffith said it’s important to make sure they are included.
“Our seniors are losing their senior year,” she said. “And they deserve to have a senior year. They deserve everything good.”
St. John’s Principal Steve Larson said he’s proud to watch relationships formed and maintained during a time when students and staff can’t be together.
“That’s the stuff I want to see, is kids taking a risk, having fun, being silly,” he said. "Of course I want to see them online doing schoolwork, but this is the stuff that truly makes me happy."
They plan to continue the daily challenges and create more fun ways to connect on social media. Duncan said he’s working on a few more raps and plans to release them soon. You can check out the fun by searching for #STJflattenthecurve on Instagram.
