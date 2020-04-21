Many Lowcountry islands have turned away dozens trying to access beaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All beaches in South Carolina can now be open to the public, according to Governor Henry McMaster.
McMaster’s order closing all beaches lifted at noon on Tuesday.
But, with that order, McMaster has turned the decision of whether to actually open to the local governments. And many across the Palmetto State have opted to keep restrictions in place.
Folly Beach along with the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and Edisto Beach all decided to keep their restrictions in place.
Folly Beach police said they’ve had to turn away several dozen people trying to go through the checkpoint who just wanted to go to the beach.
“Give it time and hopefully it’ll all work out and we’ll just go from there,” Curt Dennis, the owner of Folly River Lodge, said. “If everyone frantically runs out to the beach, I just think that’s going to cause more issues than is needed - especially for our police.”
Folly residents have only been allowed to use the area for recreation only.
“We’re just as frustrated as they are,” Dennis said. “But at the same time it’s not like you can go and hang out on the beach, you’re moving constantly. You can’t just sit down and get some rays.”
Georgetown County Council voted in an emergency meeting Tuesday to keep all of their beach accesses closed to the public for the time being.
On the flip side, Edisto Beach officials say they plan to meet on Wednesday to discuss moving forward and returning to normal.
Charleston County Park officials say all parks in the county currently remain closed. The executive staff, however, has been meeting regularly. We’re waiting on an update to see if anything will change.
