N. Charleston police charge second suspect for 16-year-old’s murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston investigators have arrested a second suspect for the murder of a 16-year-old.
The North Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of 18-year-old Alonzo Dontae Marble Jr. for the Saturday shooting that took the life of 16-year-old Lanelle Dionysious Reed Jr.
Detectives arrested Marble on Tuesday and charged him with murder and two counts of attempted murder.
He is expected in bond court on Wednesday.
Marble is the second person charged in the murder; investigators announced the arrest of a 15-year-old on Monday and charged the teen with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said Reed died from a gunshot wound on Saturday at 11:20 p.m. at Lakewood Drive.
The shooting also injured a 26-year-old man.
Police responded at approximately 11:23 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of Lakewood Steet where a shooting had been reported, an incident report states.
Police found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot and was unresponsive, the report states. The second victim, the 26-year-old, was alert and conscious and suffering a gunshot wound to the top of his head.
The victim told police he was sleeping in his bedroom on Marson Street when he was wounded. EMS took the second victim to an area hospital.
Police found shell casings near the front steps of a home on Lakewood Street, the report states.
