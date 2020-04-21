New program encourages people to donate food to frontline workers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston business started a program to help ease the stress for frontline workers across the Charleston area.
Apple Spice, a boxed lunch catering company, is working to serve the needs of the community by providing meals at no cost for front line workers.
Apple Spice gets all of its food from Cisco shipments and they also shop locally for fresh foods.
The company first donated 50 meals to front line workers a few weeks ago. Then local businesses joined in.
Now, they are extending this idea through their "Power of One" program.
They are encouraging anyone to sponsor a meal for a police officer, firemen, nurse, doctor, or anyone else who is still working. They say even just one meal can mean a lot to someone who is working to keep the community safe during this pandemic.
They say this week already they've seen people expanding this offer to folks like pharmacists and power workers in Moncks Corner who are working to get the town back on their feet after last weeks storms.
Apple Spice says they've had over 20 businesses donate to the cause already.
They also say they are willing to accommodate whoever you want to donate to.
The owner also says this has been a great way for his staff to keep their jobs.
“My goal in all of this is to serve the needs of the community, while keeping the core staff of employees in tact and not having to do layoffs,” Apple Spice Charleston President and Owner Stephen Graves said.
They have a goal to feed 1,000 people this week and are pretty confident they will get there. For every 1,000 donations, they will also donate 50 more themselves.
In fact, this is something they plan to do from now on, even after this pandemic is over, in order to show appreciation to front line workers.
"This is not something that will end for us because of coronavirus. You know, this is something that we're going to do forever more. So Apple Spice boxed lunches for first responders and medical teams will be forever more," Graves said.
You can donate a meal by placing an order on their website, and typing donate in the special instructions or by calling them.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.