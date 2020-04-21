Police asking for public’s help in murder at Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a murder at a Summerville apartment complex that took the life of a 20-year-old man.
It happened on Feb. 18 in the parking lot of the Canebreak apartments in the 1300 block of Central Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Dale Dean McDonald Jr. fatally shot inside a car.
“We are asking if anyone has any information regarding the homicide please contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-871-2463 or Detective Davis at 843-285-7042,” Summerville police officials said in a statement.
Information can also be provided through the department’s website at www.summervillepolice.com/contact-us/, as well as Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
