Quiet stretch before more storms head our way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A beautiful day is on the way here in the Lowcountry with sunny skies and warm temperatures near 80 degrees this afternoon. A weak cold front will move through this evening with a few clouds and perhaps a brief sprinkle. Behind this front, cooler weather will move in for the day on Wednesday. A warm front will try to lift north through the area on Thursday bringing an environment that could lead to some strong storms Thursday afternoon and evening before a cold front moves through Friday morning. We will be monitoring the development of this storm for potential severe weather and will keep you updated over the next few days!