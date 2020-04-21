Roper St. Francis Health reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Health officials say two new patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 191.
Eight of those patients are being cared for in two RSFH hospitals, spokesman Andy Lyons said.
RSFH officials have not identified the two hospitals where the patients are being treated.
The remaining patients were cared for or discharged from one of the facilities, tested by RSFH or served in hospice care or a nursing home supported by RSFH.
The novel coronavirus has not eliminated everyday emergencies and RSFH officials are encouraging patients to seek medical attention if they are having a serious health issue. Dr. Justin Norris with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital Emergency Department says they have taken precautions to make sure the facilities are safe.
“We’ve tried to isolate patients that we think are COVID-19 potential into certain areas as to mitigate the potential exposure to patients who are not here for that reason,” Norris said.
RSFH officials say the people experiencing symptoms consistent with a serious heart attack or stroke need to be seen by medical staff. They say waiting for medical intervention could cause more harm for some patients.
“Emergencies don’t stop,” Norris said. “We find that people are not coming to the ED and they need to be aware that it is still safe to come to the ER because we are taking certain measures to make sure they are getting adequate care.”
One of those measures is the use of protective gear. Norris says all of the medical staff are using masks and gowns to make sure they do not spread the coronavirus.
