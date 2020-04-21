S.C. Attorney General’s Office receives nearly 750 price gouging complaints

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says it has passed more than 500 of the nearly 750 price gouging complaints to solicitors for further investigation.
Attorney General Alan Wilson said the most common complaints involve sanitizer products such as sanitizing wipes, hand gels and cleaning sprays; toilet paper, face masks and food, especially meat and eggs.
Out of 748 complaints received, Wilson says his office has forwarded about 540 for further investigation.
South Carolina law defines price gouging as an "unconscionably" higher price than usual.
Wilson says the law is arbitrary in some ways, particularly in terms of the definition of “unconscionable.”
“I used to tell people that if you try to rent a hotel room here on any given night in Colombia it’s $150 to $200 a night," he said. "If you try to rent a hotel room the night before a Carolina, Georgia football game is $800 a night, is that unconscionable or is that the free market?” he said.
Wilson said in many cases, whether a price increase is unconscionable is one of those things they won’t know until they look at it.
“When the demand goes up and supply goes down, there’s going to be a natural increase in prices. So I tell people to understand that that is going to happen,” Wilson said. “But if you don’t like that increase, send it to us. We’ll look at it. It may or may not be price gouging, but if we don’t know about it we can’t inspect and investigate it.”
If nothing else, whether it actually ends up being price gouging, he says, the fact that his office is sending law enforcement officers to the stores should cause people to think twice before they mark up the prices.
To report suspected price gouging, you can email pricegouging@scag.gov, go to the website at www.scag.gov and click on the “Price Gouging Information” at the top of the page. Or you can call 803-737-3953 and leave a voice message.
When you report price gouging, please include the following information:
- The time, place, address, and name of the business.
- The price you paid or that’s being charged.
- Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those businesses.
- Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price.
- Provide your name and contact information.
Violating the state price gouging law is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, 30 days in jail, or both.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.