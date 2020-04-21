Superintendent: Goal to diversify downtown Charleston school ‘tremendously successful’

“I think what the board is hoping to do is to continue to look at the percentages of schools in our district that are high-poverty schools," she said. "For example, if 40-percent of the schools in the district are high-poverty schools or 40-percent of the school population then they would try to designate 40-percent of the seats going forward to be offered to the children zoned for those high-poverty schools to try to equalize the enrollment opportunities and seating capacities, because it’s a district-wide school.”