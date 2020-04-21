Superintendent: Goal to diversify downtown Charleston school ‘tremendously successful’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announced on Tuesday that the board’s goal to diversify the student body at Buist Academy has worked.
“Their efforts to increase diversity without lowing rigor at Buist were tremendously successful," Postlewait said.
In December, the school board approved plans to eliminate three grades at the downtown Charleston school, phasing out kindergarten, first, and second grade by the 2023-2024 school year. All current students were grandfathered in.
The plan then called for the expansion of the third through sixth grades which allowed for 112 new students to be added for next school year.
On Friday, school district staff began to notify the students who have been offered seats at Buist next year, and of 108 of those notified, 50.9-percent were minority students. 49.1-percent were white students. That is more than double the current minority percentage of Buist’s student population.
This school year, Buist has 516 students, according to the South Carolina Department of Education’s 45-day active headcount. 423 of them are white, 44 are Black or African-American, 20 are Asian, 21 are two or more races, six are Hispanic or Latino, and two are Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.
108 of the 112 newly selected students live in a school attendance zone that has 80-percent or more students in poverty. Right now, the school only has 72 students who do.
All students offered seats in the expanded classes are also at or above the seventy-fifth national percentile on both MAP Reading and MAP Math, the school district released. Right now, not all students currently enrolled perform at that percentile.
“We think that the attempt to address access without reducing the quality of the admissions criteria was an outstanding success," Postlewait said. “I think this shows all of our schools are doing a good job of moving children forward, accelerating them, and bringing them to high levels achievement. We’re excited about the opportunities that many more children and their parents will have."
Parents and students have until May 8 at 11 a.m. to accept their offered seats. After that, the data on representation can be finalized.
Postlewait said this work will not just stop with these students.
“I think what the board is hoping to do is to continue to look at the percentages of schools in our district that are high-poverty schools," she said. "For example, if 40-percent of the schools in the district are high-poverty schools or 40-percent of the school population then they would try to designate 40-percent of the seats going forward to be offered to the children zoned for those high-poverty schools to try to equalize the enrollment opportunities and seating capacities, because it’s a district-wide school.”
