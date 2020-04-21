5-year-old daughter of two Detroit first responders dies from coronavirus

Metropolitan Church of God in Detroit posted about Skylar’s death. “There are no words to express how deeply saddened we are by the passing our beloved member Skylar Herbert,” the church wrote on Facebook. “Skylar touched our hearts with her cheerful spirit and brightened our Sunday’s with her smile. We thank God for gracing our congregation with her life and find solace in knowing that she now rests in the Lord’s presence. Please keep Sis. Faustina Green (grandmother) and Skylar’s parents lifted in prayer.”