CARTA takes safety precautions, encourages essential trips only amid COVID-19 crisis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CARTA, the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, is asking riders to use their buses for essential trips only.
The transportation authority has been taking measures to keep bus drivers and riders safe.
Mike Seekings, Chairman of CARTA, says ridership on their buses is down.
There are less people out on the streets meaning even less of them are taking public transit. Regardless, they are still providing the service for people who need it.
"We are upping our protocols and making sure we're clean and safe for those who ride the bus, drivers and riders alike," Seekings said.
Bus drivers are wearing masks, and a protective area has been built for them, according to Seekings. They are also cleaning buses thoroughly the day and when the buses come in at night.
Riders are encouraged to wear masks and gloves if they can, and sit rows apart from each other.
If it is not an essential trip, people are encouraged to stay home.
“I never in my life told people not to ride the bus. I’ve spent the last 10 years in Charleston saying the opposite,” said William Hamilton, executive director of Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit. “But, that is in fact what we need to do now.”
Hamilton’s organization advocates for efficient and accessible transportation in South Carolina. He believes people will be wearing masks for a while after businesses re-open.
Right now, buses are operating on a Sunday schedule with modifications. Seekings says they will look at adjusting routes and times, as the state re-opens. He says it will be a slow process.
