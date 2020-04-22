Charleston County deputies searching for stolen catering trailer

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen catering trailer.
Deputies took a report of a catering trailer stolen from Easterby’s Family Grille restaurant at 2388 Ashley River Road Wednesday morning.
The complainant reported that the trailer was last seen at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, and was missing when he arrived at the business around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The manufacturer of the trailer is Homesteader, according to deputies.
The complainant said there is no surveillance system in the surrounding area and he did not have an identifying number.
Deputies say the approximate value of the trailer is $2,500 and the equipment inside was approximately $2,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843)202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843)554-1111.
