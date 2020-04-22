City of Hanahan stepping in to assist nursing home with most COVID-19 cases

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Fire Chief says his firefighters are removing sick patients from a Hanahan nursing home about two to three times a day.
On Monday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control released a report on COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The report shows that Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center on Eagle Landing Boulevard had 57 positive coronavirus cases.
The facility has the most cases for nursing homes in the state.
The Mayor of Hanahan Christie Rainwater said she received an anonymous tip that things were going inside the facility that "were not the best situation."
She says the city has provided recommendations for the facility and has been working with them to improve their safety procedures.
"Originally they were reusing the same PPE [personal protective equipment] and they have taken some steps to mitigate that, but we would still like to see additional steps taken," Rainwater said.
Hanahan Fire Chief Joseph Bowers says the city officials are constantly in contact with DHEC and on conference calls working to resolve the issues. He says they’ve talked with the leadership at Heartland about improvements they need to make for the last few weeks.
"We're trying to make changes, we're trying to help them and it's going to a blind ear," Bowers said.
Bowers says he’s also advised Heartland to monitor symptoms of their employees. They say they are also advising the facility to use protective gear correctly and improving their decontamination protocols. He says the facility has a private company that had been doing the coronavirus testing of its residents.
Hanahan firefighters are now wearing full-body covered protective gear to respond to emergency calls to protect them from the coronavirus. They also have a disinfecting solution that they are spraying on that gear following a call before responding to the next call.
"If we wouldn't have done the steps that we've put in place, I wouldn't have a fire department...because everyone would have been quarantined," Bowers said.
Bowers says they are monitoring symptoms of public works, fire department and police department employees daily. If someone has a cough or symptoms of coronavirus they are sent home until they are tested and get the results back.
"It's obviously a heartbreaking situation in general to have anyone get this disease and have the potential to pass away from it and that's why we are taking all potential steps," Rainwater said. "At this point we have done everything we can and will continue to help Heartland and I would just ask pray for those elderly patients that are in there that are currently battling this disease and their families."
Prior to Monday nursing home COVID-19 cases were kept private. DHEC says it decided to release this information to better inform communities of this risk and to help protect nursing home residents, many of whom have chronic medical conditions and are at the highest risk for complications or death from the virus.
DHEC released the following information regarding Heartland:
"We have been working closely with experts from the CDC staff to investigate the five nursing homes with greater than ten cases. These facilities have cooperated completely in following infection prevention and control measures. One (Hanahan) has proactively closed to new admissions to interrupt ongoing prevention of the virus. We’ve also performed widespread testing in the facility allowing them to identify residents with asymptomatic infection in order to cohort infected patients and further reduce the spread of COVID19 from patients with no signs of illness."
Berkeley County Emergency Management Director, Ben Almquist released the following statement:
"The County is working with the facility and the City of Hanahan to minimize the spread, and get it under control as soon as possible. We are confident that the strategy and actions that have been put in place will be effective in limiting further spread.
Unfortunately, due to lack of communication and transparency, the County and City were not aware of the number of cases until recently. While this is a stressful time for everyone, we had hoped for better communication from the SCDHEC to avoid a situation like this. We know that localized spreads such as this are a possibility with a contagious disease, but effective information sharing provides us with the means to address these issues before they can become this pronounced."
Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center also responded to a request for comment. You can read the full statement here.
