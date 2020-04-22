COVID plasma donor says it was an “easy decision” to help other patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mt. Pleasant man who recovered from COVID-19 said he didn’t think twice about donating his plasma for an investigational therapy at the hospital.
Doctors hope antibodies in the plasma from COVID survivors can help currently sick patients.
In mid-March, Rory Silverman says he drove through the MUSC site to be tested for COVID and was positive.
Thankfully, he says his symptoms got better and he recovered soon after.
“I was approached last Friday by a representative from MUSC saying that I was eligible to donate my plasma,” Silverman said.
The University of South Carolina MBA student didn't hesitate. "I've donated blood before in the past a number of times. I'm not afraid of needles or anything; they don't make me queasy. So it was a pretty easy decision if it means an hour and a half of my time to potentially save lives. A no-brainer. Would definitely do it," Silverman said.
MUSC Dr. Timothy Whelan says one donor's plasma can help up to four sick COVID-19 patients.
"In the absence of good therapies currently known for critically ill patients, we're excited to participate in a system where we can create another treatment possibility for patients," Dr. Whelan said.
MUSC partnered with the American Red Cross and the Blood Connection, a statewide blood bank, to collect plasma from people who’ve recovered from COVID-19. It is an FDA-authorized treatment.
The doctors’ strategy with the plasma therapy is to target patients who are sick and seem at high risk for getting seriously sick, MUSC Dr. John Wrangle explained.
"Also, patients who are little earlier in the disease who haven't had a chance for their own body to mount an immune response. That's particularly the advantage here is you can take someone else's immune response and give it to them a little bit early," Dr. Wrangle said.
MUSC announced today that the hospital performed the Lowcountry’s first plasma transfer for a COVID patient this past Saturday. It was the second in the state.
"The level of collaboration I've experienced around this project - I've never seen before," Dr. Whelan said.
Dr. Wrangle said, "These are our folks who are critically, critically ill. And it's a huge team effort. There's an awful lot of people helping take care of these patients who are critically ill."
That now includes every day citizens like Rory who are simply willing to help.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.