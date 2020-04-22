COVID-19 travel ban prevents woman from traveling from England for S.C. wedding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A couple scheduled to be married in the Lowcountry last Sunday had to put plans on hold because of COVID-19.
Daniel Milligan and Louise Ruddock were scheduled to get married in Williamsburg County. But Ruddock can’t leave her country because of the COVID-19 travel ban.
“It’s just been a real roller coaster. My house was packed up, I had my shipping boxes ready to go. I arranged to leave my job and then I get the news about the travel ban,” Ruddock said via Skype. “My heart just sunk and I thought just when I was right at the point of being able to move to America I was ready to get there. And to have that taken away from me was terrible.”
Milligan says they met two and a half years ago and got engaged a year ago.
“Our plans were that she was gonna fly out March 25 and then we were supposed to get married this past Sunday the 19th,” Milligan said.
“It was really disappointing. We were well along with the plans for everything, we were ready to go,” he said. “In England, it’s much more strict there so she’s locked down in her house by herself ave the only way we can really see each other is through video chat.”
Ruddock has a visa that is scheduled to expire on May 25.
She’s hoping the travel ban will be lifted by then.
“I hope I will be there in 2020. I really don’t know what I’ll do if I find out that I can’t get there this year,” Ruddock said.
Milligan says the wedding will be rescheduled after the travel ban is lifted.
