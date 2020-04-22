Edisto Beach to discuss possible re-opening date

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Edisto Beach Town Council is holding a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the possibility of reopening their beach and making changes to the current emergency ordinance.
That meeting is set to begin at 11 a.m., but all public comment needs to be made by 10:30 a.m. via email to maakhus@townofedistobeach.com.
This beach has a population of about 700, but during the summer months the number increases to an estimated 10,000 to 15,000. And if day visitors have nowhere else to go, that number could be even higher.
Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby says they need to look at everything carefully, including their economy.
Edisto Beach was closed over the weekend, as protesters took to the street to show their concerns about residents’ safety. Currently only residents, homeowners and their immediate family, and island residents are allowed on the beach. There are 24-hour security checkpoints set up to check their proof of residency.
Darby says the day visitors, who otherwise may have gone to Folly Beach or Isle of Palms could add a serious strain on the otherwise relatively secluded beach.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Edisto Beach Facebook page.
The meeting will start with an executive session to determine whether or not to vote on making changes, and during that time the feed will be silent.
The council will review all of the most recent information for DHEC and the state. And if they do re-open, she says they will watch the numbers closely, and they will close down again if there is a spike in coronavirus cases.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.