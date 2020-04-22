Edisto Beach to start ‘phased in’ rentals during May

EDISTO BEACH S.C. - The Town of Edisto Beach will keep the checkpoint restrictions in place, but begin to allow short and long-term rentals onto the island across multiple dates in May.
Town council voted Wednesday to begin a phasing in of rental properties ahead of the peak summer months.
Any rental that has already been on the books as of April 21 may start their stay on May 8.
Then on May 15, all short and long term rentals regardless of their reservations will be allowed.
“We’re all feeling the pain, so we’re trying to reach a middle line where we save our businesses, save our economy and at the same time protect people,” Mayor Jane Darby said. “At some point you have to step out a little bit because you can’t stay stagnant.”
Kena Minnick has lived on the island for five years. She also rents out a house to visitors.
“I do believe that I, visitors, etc. will be responsible, social distance, and on eight miles of beaches people are responsible,” Minnick said.
Minnick said she feels town leaders are in a difficult situation, but they have tried to keep a balance.
“They are balancing two, the economic interest and the fear and concern,” Minnick said. “I think it will be super when we can, at least in a limited fashion, allow people to enjoy the sunshine.”
Residents can access the beach for exercise only.
As of now, the 24-hour checkpoint restricting visitors will remain until further notice.
Darby says she expects it to start being lifted to just daylight hours around May 15, but that decision will have to come again through council.
