FIRST ALERT: Quiet today, strong storms possible Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another strong storm system is set to impact the Lowcountry with wind, rain and potentially strong thunderstorms. Today will be another quiet day with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s by the afternoon. Clouds start to increase tonight and the wind will start to pick up tomorrow morning. It will be a windy Thursday with a slight chance of rain in the morning as a warm front moves through, followed by the risk of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty with regard to the potential of strong storms and the timing of their arrival. We have issued a First Alert Weather Day and we’ll continue to keep you updated with the very latest! Make sure you have the Live 5 Weather App downloaded for constant updates.
The weather will clear out quickly by Friday morning with a lower chance of rain, possibly a few thunderstorms, returning on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Friday and Saturday.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy. PM Rain/Storms Likely. High 77.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 86.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.