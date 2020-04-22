FIRST ALERT: Quiet today, strong storms possible Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another strong storm system is set to impact the Lowcountry with wind, rain and potentially strong thunderstorms. Today will be another quiet day with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s by the afternoon. Clouds start to increase tonight and the wind will start to pick up tomorrow morning. It will be a windy Thursday with a slight chance of rain in the morning as a warm front moves through, followed by the risk of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty with regard to the potential of strong storms and the timing of their arrival. We have issued a First Alert Weather Day and we’ll continue to keep you updated with the very latest! Make sure you have the Live 5 Weather App downloaded for constant updates.