Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOING IT ALONE
Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak. But none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically charged, governors in the Deep South have resisted any appearance of synchronization, instead driving home their message that each state must make its own decision. The lack of regional coordination raises concerns that a loosening in one state could lead to a spike in cases in another. But agreement would be difficult to reach in a region with disparate approaches.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia businesses hesitant to embrace Kemp's call to reopen
ATLANTA (AP) — Many business owners are wary of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's call to start reopening shuttered businesses within days. Atlanta restaurant and bakery owner Kristin Allin said she doesn't think her customers are ready to go out for meals. She probably won't reopen for another month at least. Savannah gym owner Mark Lebos said it would amount to professional negligence to reopen. Some public health experts say Kemp's aggressive plan seems premature. Dr. Harry J. Heiman of Georgia State University said Georgia isn't conducting enough testing or contract tracing yet to monitor for a resurgence in infections.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia to reopen some businesses as early as Friday
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor plans to restart the state’s economy before the end of the week. He says many businesses that closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus could reopen as early as Friday. Georgia’s timetable is one of the most aggressive in the nation. It would allow gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen as long as owners follow strict social-distancing and hygiene requirements. By Monday, movie theaters may resume selling tickets, and restaurants limited to takeout orders could return to limited dine-in service. Neighboring Tennessee planned to let businesses in most of the state begin reopening as soon as next week.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GUN LAWSUIT
Judge won't suspend handgun carry law during virus emergency
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has declined to suspend a Georgia law that requires people to have a license to carry a handgun. A gun rights group sued over what it says is an improper suspension of the processing of gun carry licenses resulting from an emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak. Georgia law says gun owners don’t need a carry license to have weapons in their homes, cars and places of business. But if they want to carry a weapon elsewhere, they must have a carry license. In an order issued Monday, the judge declined to suspend the state's carry law during the state of emergency.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH
3 killed by suspected tornado, lightning as storms hit South
HEADLAND, Ala. (AP) — Apparent tornadoes and a lighting strike are being blamed for three deaths in the South. Officials say one man was killed in Mississippi and another died in Alabama when winds ripped apart mobile homes. Authorities suspect tornadoes in each case. And a woman is dead in south Georgia following a house fire that officials suspect was caused by lightning. The Storm Prediction Center received more than 250 reports of possible tornadoes, high winds, hail and storm damage from east Texas to central Florida on Sunday and Monday. Thousands were left without power by the storms.
2 MEN KILLED-TEEN CHARGED
Police: Georgia teen charged in fatal shootings of two men
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say they arrested a 19-year-old in the fatal shooting of two men 10 days after he was released from jail on drug charges. Gwinnett County police say Steven Thanh Tran was charged with murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Julian Talbo and 23-year-old An Ha after they were found fatally shot in a Lawrenceville-area home on Thursday. Police say the motive appears to be drug related. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Tran was arrested in February 2019 on a drug charge but avoided jail time through a pretrial diversion program. He was also arrested on drug charges on April 6 and released from jail the next day.
MURDER SUSPECT-MANHUNT
Police: Suspect in 4 Alabama killings arrested after manhunt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of killing as many as four people across Alabama and robbing several others has been arrested. News outlets report 32-year-old Derrick Hightower of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Birmingham, Alabama. Authorities say he's suspected in the deaths of a woman in Auburn, a couple in Dadeville and a man in east Birmingham. Police say the Auburn woman's truck was found at a hotel. Officers responded and were fired upon by a man. Police haven't said whether that man was Hightower. Authorities say 21-year-old Kentrice Hill also was arrested and charged in the Auburn woman's death.
AP-EARNS-COCA-COLA
Coke volume plunges 25% in April; hope for a 2nd half bounce
Coca-Cola’s global volume tumbled 25% in April as the coronavirus pandemic gripped large swaths of the world population. Those volumes, which include the bottled drinks and syrups that Coke sells to theaters, restaurants, stadiums and music venues, were humming early in the year, revealing how fast the virus hobbled commerce. Volume was up 3% through February excluding China, where the outbreak had locked down major cities, and Coke was on track to reach and possibly exceed its financial targets. But within a month the Tokyo Olympics, of which Coke is a major sponsor, were off. Theaters and restaurants closed in Europe, the Americas and Africa as billions sheltered at home.