Lowcountry Strong: ‘Uplift Charleston’ brings aid to those in need

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As organizations started food giveaways or drive-through grocery pick-ups, the founder of one Lowcountry organization realized there are several people who just can’t get there.
So Aaron Comstock, founder of Uplift Charleston, starting coming to them.
“A lot of times, people are serving food but it’s at a location,” Comstock said. “And homeless people don’t really have transportation so we want to meet them where they’re at.”
Comstock is a music teacher during the day and a DJ at night, but has not been at work since the pandemic started. Now, he spends his days delivering food, clothing and hygiene products to those in need.
“It’s about all of us coming together during a time of need,” he said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Comstock used money donated by an elementary school student to buy pizza and drinks for a group of homeless people in the downtown Charleston area. He also drives around to stock blessing boxes located throughout the Lowcountry.
“I think the best part is just meeting these homeless folks,” he said. “Some of my best moments are sitting down and talking to them.”
Comstock started a Facebook group called Uplift Charleston which has more than 2,700 people. It’s used for people looking to help and those looking for help. The page is full of people offering their services or products to our most vulnerable neighbors.
“I think we’re reaching people,” Comstock said. “I’m excited to see what’s next.”
When school is back in session he knows he won’t be able to help eight hours a day, but hopes more volunteers will get involved to spread awareness of the homeless community. In the long-term, he hopes to speak with cities and municipalities around the Lowcountry and get more shelters and resources for the homeless population.
