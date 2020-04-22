Man charged with sexual conduct against minor

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested and charged a man suspected of committing sexual acts against a child.
Jeremy Camden has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.
On March 11, the deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to H.E. Bonner Elementary School in Moncks Corner and met with a guidance counselor and a worker with the Department of Social Services in reference to suspected child sexual abuse.
The guidance counselor told deputies that a juvenile told her that she was forcibly assaulted by Jeremy Lee Camden while her mother was in the shower on several occasions.
When deputies interviewed the victim’s mother with the guidance counselor and DSS employee, authorities say the mother immediately began giving excuses for why this could not have happened. The guidance stated to the victim’s mother that there could be no contact between the victim and the offender and recommended that the offender leave the residence.
The school guidance counselor also told authorities the two other victims, siblings to the initial victim, were displaying signs of suspected child abuse by inappropriate touching of other students that was reported by teachers.
All three victims are now with child protective services.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.