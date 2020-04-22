McMaster, Spearman expected to announce plans for rest of school year

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor and top educator are set to make an announcement Wednesday morning that is expected to include the state’s plans for the remainder of the school year.
Gov. Henry McMaster and Education Superintendent Molly Spearman will make the announcement from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columba at 11 a.m.
McMaster’s current executive order closed state schools through the end of April.
Earlier this week, Spearman said she expected “a very good decision” about plans for the remainder of the school year. she said Monday afternoon she has been working closely with McMaster in deciding how to handle the rest of the school year.
She also said she recently surveyed all of the district superintendents in the state about the possibility of reopening schools.
"I'll tell you that overwhelmingly they said they don't think it's in our best interest to go back to school," she said.
Spearman says the average size of South Carolina schools is about 700 students and that it goes as high was Wando High School in Mount Pleasant, which has more than 4,000 students. A school bus may carry about 75 students.
“So it’s almost impossible to do good social distancing,” she said, adding that all of that is being taken into consideration.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
