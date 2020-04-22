National Weather Service upgrades Moncks Corner tornado, finds 2 more in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Meteorologists have upgraded a tornado which swept through Berkeley County last week, and have discovered two more tornadoes that impacted the area on the same day.
On Wednesday night, officials with the National Weather Service upgraded an EF2 tornado that damaged several homes in Moncks Corner to an EF3 tornado, a tornado with an estimated wind speed of 145 mph.
The tornado was one of many that passed through portions of South Carolina on the morning of April 13.
This particular tornado began in the area of the Fairlawn subdivision which is just east of Moncks Corner. NWS officials reported significant damage to several homes along Old Fort Road and Dennis Boulevard, as well as vehicle and trailer damage in the area.
The path of the tornado extended more than 5 miles and was initially reported at 7:38 a.m. Six people were injured from the tornado, an NWS report states.
According to meteorologists, the tornado was part of a group of tornadoes that began more than 100 miles to the southwest in Screven County, Ga.
NWS officials also reported two additional tornadoes that struck Berkeley County.
The first has been classified as an EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds which started at 7:51 a.m. It was located south-southwest of Bethera just south of Lem Road. Meteorologists say the tornado snapped and uprooted multiple trees along the path, and at least one home along Witherbee Road had a limb blown onto the roof.
The second tornado has been classified as an EF1 tornado with 108 mph winds.
NWS officials described it as a brief tornado which touched down south of French Santee Road near Redding Lane.
“Many trees were snapped and uprooted along the path, with some minor roof damage to one home at the corner of French Santee Road and Benjys Trail,” NWS officials said.
Last Friday, officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said ongoing damage assessments from the tornadoes in the state have determined 1,478 homes across 22 counties sustained some degree of damage.
Of those, 206 homes have major damage and 147 were destroyed, SCEMD spokesman Derrec Becker said.
The storms were blamed for nine deaths across the state, including six in the Lowcountry.
