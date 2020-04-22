New fire station opens in Cane Bay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Whitesville’s newest fire station, the third for the Berkeley County town’s fire department, opened this week.
The new station is located at a Summerville address, off of Cane Bay Boulevard in the Cane Bay community.
The fire department originally planned a big grand opening ceremony for this new facility, but like so many events these days, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the celebration.
However, they do want the community to know the new station is now open.
This is not to replace on old station but rather to increase fire protection coverage in the area. The city says this new Cane Bay station was much needed with the rapid growth of the Cane Bay development.
They also say it'll bring much quicker response times for the first responders.
VIRTUAL TOUR: Click here to take a closer look at the new fire station via the fire department’s Facebook page.
The department says the fire chief’s main office will be moving there. They also say this station allows other stations to take on new roles like administration and training.
It will have a community area open for the public to come on tours and to use computers on site. That will be open once rules surrounding COVID-19 allow.
There is also a Berkeley County Sheriff Office substation on site.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.