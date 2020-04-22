SC health officials announce 160 new cases of COVID-19, and 5 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials have announced 160 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 4,761, and those who have died to 140, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
New positive cases reported on Wednesday include 3 in Beaufort County, 1 in Berkeley County, 3 in Charleston County, 2 in Georgetown County, 2 in Orangeburg County, and 1 in Williamsburg County.
The new deaths reported today include three elderly people from Berkeley County, Clarendon County, and Richland County. Two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been a total of 43,111 coronavirus tests with 38,350 testing negative and 4,761 testing positive.
Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
Currently, state health officials estimate there are a total of 34,007 total possible cases in the state. The estimate counts represent people who are potentially undiagnosed.
According to state health officials, estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community
As of Wednesday morning, 5,029 hospital beds are available and 6,639 are utilized, which is a 56.9% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to state health officials.
DHEC is continuing to encourage South Carolinians to minimize contact with people outside their home to prevent the spread of the disease.
Health officials also recommended the following steps that the public should be doing:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
“Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems,” DHEC officials said.
The number of new cases reported on Wednesday, April 22 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (4), Aiken (12), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Clarendon (11), Darlington (7), Edgefield (4), Florence (15), Georgetown (2), Greenville (19), Greenwood (1), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (5), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Orangeburg (2), Richland (34), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (1), York (4)
