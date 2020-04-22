Tyson Foods closing large pork plant in Iowa after outbreak

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP/KCRG) — Tyson Foods announced that it is suspending operations indefinitely at a large Iowa pork processing plant linked to a growing coronavirus outbreak.
It had been running at reduced levels of production due to worker absenteeism, but will stop production until further notice this week, KCRG reported.
The company warned that its closing of the Waterloo, Iowa, plant would be a blow to hog farmers and potentially disrupt the nation’s pork supply.
“Despite our continued efforts to keep our people safe while fulfilling our critical role of feeding American families, the combination of worker absenteeism, COVID-19 cases and community concerns has resulted in our decision to stop production," said Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats. "The closure has significant ramifications beyond our company, since the plant is part of a larger supply chain that includes hundreds of independent farmers, truckers, distributors and customers, including grocers. It means the loss of a vital market outlet for farmers and further contributes to the disruption of the nation’s pork supply.”
Tyson had kept the plant open in recent days over the objections of the mayor and other local officials.
The plant employs nearly 3,000 workers and can process about 19,500 hogs per day, about 4% of the U.S. pork processing capacity.
The announcement comes as employers have struggled to contain the virus in large meatpacking plants. Several other packing plants have temporarily closed.
