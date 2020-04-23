Berkeley Co. schools still plan summer programs, proper graduation for seniors

"Our commitment is that we want it to be meaningful," Tanner said. "As long as we are able to, we want to deliver graduation in the best way possible, that they expect to have and that their families can be a part of, but of course we're going to have to consider social distancing guidelines, health and safety guidelines that are in place at the time, but we are optimistic that as we move into the summer, that we will have options available to us."