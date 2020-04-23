Black Voters Matter demands repeal of reopening of states

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The civil rights organization Black Voters Matter is demanding the immediate repeal of the reopening of states during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization held a virtual news conference on Thursday outlining their demands to southern governors including South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.
Exports from other civil rights and health organizations also participated in the news conference.
Black Voters Matter officials say the Coronavirus is disproportionately affecting people of color.
The organization is making several other demands.
They include safety plans for each state and enough personal protective equipment.
Black Voters Matter also is calling for real-time COVID-19 data by county and race, and increased public health model testing, training and treatment in lower income communities.
“Medical care strategy for testing is completely inadequate, so we have to get to that surveillance population-based way of testing even to start thinking about opening again,” Dr. Camara Phyllis Jones said. “Otherwise we are just sending people into the roaring furnace, they will burn up. Our people are not disposable.”
We have reached out to Governor McMaster’s office for a comment.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.