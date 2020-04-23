Coastal Lab in Murrells Inlet offering COVID-19 antibody testing

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A COVID-19 antibody test is available for people in the Grand Strand who are curious if they have the virus but aren’t showing symptoms.
Coastal Lab is a draw site in Murrells Inlet, and they’ve partnered with Labtech Diagnostics. Tables are set up outside of their office and it doesn’t take any more than ten minutes to complete the test.
A simple blood draw will show if you contracted the virus in the past or if you have it right now. The results come back in 48 hours.
The test have been administered at Coastal Lab for over a week now, and around 200 patients have been tested. To get a test, you’ll need a doctor’s order.
Heather Pitts, owner of Coastal Lab, said they prefer you call ahead and set up an appointment.
Pitts said for those with insurance, the test is covered. If you don’t have insurance, the cost of the test is $125.
“Also it’s good for people who are in working areas. We’ve had a lot of staff come in that maybe someone has been exposed but they didn’t know it or ya know, they are still working," Pitts said.
For many this test is providing peace of mind. For Steve Marriott, it’s extremely important to him because of his son.
Marriott’s son has cystic fibrosis, and this antibody test is giving him the opportunity to know 100% he’s safe to be around his child.
“So he’s at a high risk category," Marriott said. “And because I am still working, it’s important because it gives me a base line of where I am at."
The testing is done at 3583 Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, Coastal Lab will work with you if needed.
You can contact them by phone 843-957-6740 or email at info@coastallabsc.com.
