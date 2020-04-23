Deputies: Man wanted in shooting considered ‘armed and dangerous’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has named a man they are searching for in connection with an early-morning shooting Tuesday.
Carlos Josue Caban, 39, is wanted in connection with a shooting in the 2200 block of Hayne Street, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
He says there are two active warrants, for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, for Caban.
He is considered armed and dangerous, Antonio said.
Deputies responded to the scene of the reported shooting, which is about a mile away from Trident Tech, early Tuesday. Paramedics took a man to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Antonio said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-670-1183 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.