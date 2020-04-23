Dog adopted after suffering severe burns last month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than six weeks after it suffered severe burns, a dog has been adopted from the Charleston Animal Society.
The staffie-mix was taken to the Charleston Animal Society on March 8, after it was found in North Charleston with burns over half of its body. Staff named the dog “Harvey” because it was found near Harvey Avenue.
After receiving wound care from veterinarians, Harvey was placed with a foster family. On Wednesday, the family officially adopted the dog, renaming him “Javier.” Many staff members of the Charleston Animal Society lined up to bid farewell to the dog.
The Charleston Animal Society offered a $1,000 reward for information leading the arrest and felony conviction of those responsible for the dog’s condition. The organization said it did not receive any tips.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.