FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Much of the Lowcountry is under the threat of severe weather that will be moving in after lunch Thursday.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the main threat will be damaging winds at speeds of up to 70 mph. There will also be the threat of large hail up to one inch in diameter and isolated tornadoes.
The storm system is expected to move in at around 2 p.m. Thursday and is expected to move out by 8 p.m., he said.
The highest tornado risk appears to be across inland areas.
There will also be a moderate risk for rip currents from 8 a.m. through Thursday evening.
