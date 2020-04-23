FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible later today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect across the Lowcountry for the potential of strong to severe storms racing through the area later this afternoon and into early this evening. The weather will be quiet this morning with a cloudy sky and a few spotty showers. The storm chance will increase this afternoon after a warm front lifts through the area, increasing our storm potential, and a line of storms moves toward I-95 out of Georgia. The main threat from these storms will be damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado and large hail can’t be ruled out, but is less likely than getting very strong winds from these storms. The timing of the storms puts this line of storms near I-95 between 1-3pm with the storms approaching the coast between 4-8pm. Make sure you download the Live 5 Weather App for updates throughout the day and make sure you have the ability to receive any warnings if they are issued! The storms will calm down, but rain may continue at times through early tomorrow morning.