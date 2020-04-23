Gamecocks’ Wilson Earns PING All-America Honors

NORMAN, Okla. -- Senior Jamie Wilson was named a 2020 PING Honorable Mention All-American the Golf Coaches Association of America announced on Thursday. He becomes the 25th different Gamecock golfer in program history to garner All-America status.
Wilson recently earned a spot on the PING All-Southeast Region squad, marking the first post-season recognition of his career.
The four-year starter, who hails from Mount Pleasant, S.C., led the Gamecocks in scoring average (70.86), rounds of par or better (14) and top-20 finishes (5) during the shortened 2019-20 campaign. He finished in the top-10 three times in seven starts. Wilson T-4th at the J.T. Poston Invitational back in the fall after logging a career-best round of 203 (-10). He shot 64 (-7) in the second round, which T-4th lowest 18-hole score in program history, and helped the team break the 54-hole, school scoring record at 806 (-46). Wilson nearly won his first collegiate tournament in the regular season finale at the General Hackler Championship (March 9-10). He was in the lead on the back nine before a couple of bogeys late in the round and would ultimately finish sixth to pace the Gamecocks in Myrtle Beach.
Wilson boast a career scoring average of 72.55, which puts him seventh all-time at South Carolina. His 70.86 average in 2019-20 is the fifth-best mark in program history, trailing only four All-Americans in Will Starke (70.27), Matt NeSmith (70.51), Scott Stevens (70.59) and Keenan Huskey (70.63).
Since 2007 under head coach Bill McDonald, South Carolina has now garnered 19 All-America honors by nine different student-athletes. The program's all-time scoring average leader, Scott Stevens, was the most recent PING All-American a season ago earning a spot on the Third Team.
2020 NCAA Division I PING All-America Teams
First Team
John Augenstein, Vanderbilt
John Axelsen, Florida
Ricky Castillo, Florida
Quade Cummins, Oklahoma
Cooper Dossey, Baylor
Peter Kuest, BYU
William Mouw, Pepperdine
Trent Phillips, Georgia
Garett Reband, Oklahoma
Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine
Davis Thompson, Georgia
Second Team
Jonathan Brightwell, UNCG
Pierceson Coody, Texas
Austin Eckroat, Oklahoma State
Noah Goodwin, SMU
Evan Katz, Duke
Mac Meissner, SMU
Andy Ogletree, Georgia Tech
John Pak, Florida State
Adrien Pendaries, Duke
Mark Power, Wake Forest
Sandy Scott, Texas Tech
Third Team
Puwit Anupansuebsai, San Diego State
Devon Bling, UCLA
Sam Choi, New Mexico
Angus Flanagan, Minnesota
Christopher Gotterup, Rutgers
Walker Lee, Texas A&M
Yuxin Lin, Southern California
David Perkins, Illinois State
Jovan Rebula, Auburn
Cameron Sisk, Arizona State
Trevor Werbylo, Arizona
Honorable Mention
Sam Bennett, Texas A&M
Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson
Davis Bryant, Colorado State
William Buhl, Arkansas
Ryan Burnett, North Carolina
Parker Coody, Texas
Spencer Cross, Tennessee
Reid Davenport, Vanderbilt
Hunter Eichhorn, Marquette
Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest
Ryan Gerard, North Carolina
Isaiah Jackson, Memphis
Johnny Keefer, Baylor
Jamie Li, Florida State
John Murphy, Louisville
Rhys Nevin, Tennessee
AJ Ott, Colorado State
Leo Oyo, San Diego State
William Paysee, Texas A&M
Rhett Rasmussen, BYU
Nolan Ray, Lipscomb
Jack Rhea, ETSU
Matthias Schmid, Louisville
Tyler Strafaci, Georgia Tech
Jack Trent, UNLV
Kieran Vincent, Liberty
Tim Widing, San Francisco
Jamie Wilson, South Carolina
Noah Woolsey, Washington
Jonathan Yuan, Liberty