Gamecocks’ Wilson Earns PING All-America Honors

The four-year starter, who hails from Mount Pleasant, S.C., led the Gamecocks in scoring average (70.86), rounds of par or better (14) and top-20 finishes (5) during the shortened 2019-20 campaign. He finished in the top-10 three times in seven starts. Wilson T-4th at the J.T. Poston Invitational back in the fall after logging a career-best round of 203 (-10). He shot 64 (-7) in the second round, which T-4th lowest 18-hole score in program history, and helped the team break the 54-hole, school scoring record at 806 (-46). Wilson nearly won his first collegiate tournament in the regular season finale at the General Hackler Championship (March 9-10). He was in the lead on the back nine before a couple of bogeys late in the round and would ultimately finish sixth to pace the Gamecocks in Myrtle Beach.