Gamecocks’ Wilson Earns PING All-America Honors

April 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 7:45 PM

NORMAN, Okla. -- Senior Jamie Wilson was named a 2020 PING Honorable Mention All-American the Golf Coaches Association of America announced on Thursday. He becomes the 25th different Gamecock golfer in program history to garner All-America status.

Wilson recently earned a spot on the PING All-Southeast Region squad, marking the first post-season recognition of his career.

The four-year starter, who hails from Mount Pleasant, S.C., led the Gamecocks in scoring average (70.86), rounds of par or better (14) and top-20 finishes (5) during the shortened 2019-20 campaign. He finished in the top-10 three times in seven starts. Wilson T-4th at the J.T. Poston Invitational back in the fall after logging a career-best round of 203 (-10). He shot 64 (-7) in the second round, which T-4th lowest 18-hole score in program history, and helped the team break the 54-hole, school scoring record at 806 (-46). Wilson nearly won his first collegiate tournament in the regular season finale at the General Hackler Championship (March 9-10). He was in the lead on the back nine before a couple of bogeys late in the round and would ultimately finish sixth to pace the Gamecocks in Myrtle Beach.

Wilson boast a career scoring average of 72.55, which puts him seventh all-time at South Carolina. His 70.86 average in 2019-20 is the fifth-best mark in program history, trailing only four All-Americans in Will Starke (70.27), Matt NeSmith (70.51), Scott Stevens (70.59) and Keenan Huskey (70.63).

Since 2007 under head coach Bill McDonald, South Carolina has now garnered 19 All-America honors by nine different student-athletes. The program's all-time scoring average leader, Scott Stevens, was the most recent PING All-American a season ago earning a spot on the Third Team.

