Goose Creek alum Kinlaw Selected by San Francisco in the First Round of the NFL Draft

Named Associated Press first-team All-America, second-team All-America by USA TODAY, was a first-team All-SEC selection by the Southeastern Conference coaches, and was a second-team All-SEC selection by the AP... also was a second-team All-SEC selection and a third-team All-American, according to Pro Football Focus... became the 25th first-team All-American in South Carolina football history... selected to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl... invited to the NFL Combine... named as one of six Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Award winners... selected by his teammates as the winner of the MVP of the defense (Joe Morrison Award), the Most Productive Player on defense, the Unselfish Teammate Award for defense and the Tenacity Award for defense... selected as one of five permanent team captains... notched 35 tackles and 6.0 sacks, tying for eighth in the SEC... added four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick... had big game in 2019 season-opener vs North Carolina with four tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and the third blocked field goal of his career... recorded four tackles and a sack against Alabama... logged four tackles, 1.0 sack, one pass breakup, one QB hurry and a fumble recovery at Missouri... the midseason All-American was recognized as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in the upset win over Georgia after recording four tackles and a sack... also applied the pressure that forced an errant Jake Fromm throw on Israel Mukuamu's pick-six late in the first half... graduated in December... missed the spring following hip surgery.