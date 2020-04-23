Live 5 Scambusters: Beware of lottery imposters and cash giveaway scams

A search of the name Richard Wahl on Instagram turns up at least 60 fake accounts. The accounts offer various giveaways such as $5,000 through his charity, or $30,000 to one lucky winner. One account even makes a very generous offer of $50,000 to the first 20,000 followers. The math doesn’t really work out because that would be $1 billion which is almost twice the amount Wahl won in the first place.