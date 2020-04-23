Lowcountry man accused of kidnapping 5-year-old boy arrested following standoff

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a 5-year-old boy following a standoff on Thursday.
The Bluffton Police Department arrested Christopher Falcoun and charged him with first-degree burglary and kidnapping.
According to police, it stated when officers responded to an apartment complex where a woman said her ex-boyfriend, identified as Falcoun, took her 5-year-old son.
“Falcoun has no relation or parental rights to the child,” BPD officials said. “Soon thereafter, police were able to locate Falcon at a shed off of Buck Island Road where he, and the boy were sleeping.”
A report states that once on scene, officers began making announcements for Falcoun and the boy to come outside.
“Finally, the boy walked out where police took protective custody of him,” investigators said. “Police then negotiated with Falcoun to exit the shed at which time he was noncompliant.”
Authorities said after negotiation attempts were exhausted, officers deployed Bluffton Police K-9 Hunden, who assisted in subduing and apprehending Falcoun without further incident.
Falcoun was transported to the hospital for minor wounds to his leg as a result of the K-9 apprehension, where he was treated while in custody, a report states.
“Once Falcoun was medically released, he was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center,” authorities said.
