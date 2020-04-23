Lowcountry Strong: A birthday goal to fill 52 bags of groceries for people in need

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Celebrating milestones has proven difficult during this time of quarantine and social distancing, but one Daniel Island woman is using her upcoming birthday to give back.
Shari Chavez Ergle turns 52 on Friday and wants to collect 52 bags of groceries, cleaning supplies and toiletries for people in need. She will host a food drive on Daniel Island on Friday and everything donated will go to East Cooper Community Outreach.
“You might as well celebrate and give back in some way to an organization that kind of hits you in your heart," she said.
She was a client for ECCO in 2011. At one point Ergle was homeless and worked odd jobs to support herself and her son. Luckily she found out about ECCO and its “Getting Ahead” program. After completing the program Ergle was able to get back on her feet. She has served as a spokesperson for ECCO and Trident United way and tries to give back to the organizations that helped her nearly a decade ago.
“I had decided before I even graduated from the ‘Getting Ahead’ program that it was something I was going to commit to myself to and always do like, this personal mission of mine to give back continuously,” she added.
Every year on her birthday she tries to get creative and help in some way.
“People don’t always have to give in a monetary-type way, I think we can get creative. People don’t realize they have so many gifts and talents they can give and help people instead of just money all the time,” she added.
If you have non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies or toiletries you can donate, you can check out the Facebook event by clicking: here.
The collection will be drive-through style so you don’t have to get out of your car. You are asked to drive by Daniel Island Real Estate by Children’s Park between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday. The address is 101 River Landing Drive, Charleston, SC 29492.
All items will be taken to ECCO, sanitized and given out to people in need.
