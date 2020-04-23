Lowcountry Strong: A birthday goal to fill 52 bags of groceries for people in need

She was a client for ECCO in 2011. At one point Ergle was homeless and worked odd jobs to support herself and her son. Luckily she found out about ECCO and its “Getting Ahead” program. After completing the program Ergle was able to get back on her feet. She has served as a spokesperson for ECCO and Trident United way and tries to give back to the organizations that helped her nearly a decade ago.