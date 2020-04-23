Orangreburg County deputies looking for attempted break-in suspects

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding an attempted break-in at a home.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that around 2 p.m. Monday, a doorbell camera system captured video of two subjects attempting to force entry into a Cordova residence.
“These individuals in broad daylight tried to break into this home,” the sheriff said. “Fortunately, they weren’t able to get in and the alarm went off.”
Video taken from the camera shows a dark-colored truck pull into the yard before backing up.
One person approached the home according to deputies and knocked on the door just before another subject attempted to kick in the door.
Both people fled after an alarm goes off.
If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
