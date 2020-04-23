S.C. epidemiologist: Despite possible plateau in COVID-19 cases in state, don’t let guard down

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell says the Palmetto State may have reached a plateau in the number of new COVID-19 cases being reported.
“We’ve seen relatively level numbers of reported cases for several days now,” Bell said Thursday afternoon. “That is somewhat encouraging, so it doesn’t look like we’re on the upward slope.”
But she cautioned the state is "certainly not on the downward slope for any sustained period of time" that would give health officials reassurance that we're out of the woods.
Earlier projections estimated the state would be reporting about 750 new COVID-19 cases each week by early May, and that by May 9, there would be an estimated 7,000 total cases reported.
Bell said that projection is accurate based on the numbers they are seeing. But she said the projections will be “greatly influenced” by human behavior.
“So if we continue to see the kind of social distancing that we have been strongly recommending, then we expect that those projections will be reasonably accurate,” Bell said. But if people don’t take those recommendations seriously, the numbers could increase.
She said she does not expect the actual number of cases reported by early May to fall short of the projections.
But she also said an increase in the number of tests could also cause the actual numbers to exceed the projections. She said state health officials will be monitoring any rise of numbers to determine whether it is likely because of people relaxing their vigilance or the number of new cases being detected by more tests.
Initially, because of limitations in the number of tests available, healthcare workers were forced to focus on people who were more seriously ill or people who were hospitalized, which meant they were probably missing people in the community who had been exposed to the virus but were not sick.
"As we increase access to testing, we may detect more cases," she said. "The way we will figure out if that is a bigger problem is if we look at the total volume of testing, and if we're able to show that we are performing more tests, and cases are going up, that's to be expected. If we see the same volume of testing and cases go up, that's a concern."
Bell stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing no matter what people see others doing.
“If you can’t control other people’s behaviors, then take control of what you can control,” she said. “Maintain social distancing, wear a mask when you’re in public, maintain very good hygiene because you can never anticipate who you might come in contact with who’s infected.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.