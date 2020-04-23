SC health officials announce 161 new cases of COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials have announced 161 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.
Thursday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 4,917, and those who have died to 150, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
New positive cases reported on Thursday include 5 in Beaufort County, 10 in Berkeley County, 7 in Charleston County, 1 in Georgetown County, 2 in Orangeburg County, and 6 in Williamsburg County.
The deaths reported today occurred in seven elderly individuals from Allendale (1), Fairfield (2), Lexington (2), Richland (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Aiken (1), Anderson (1), and Richland (1) counties.
As of Thursday afternoon, there have been a total of 44,463 coronavirus tests with 39,546 testing negative and 4,917 testing positive.
Those totals originate from DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
Currently, state health officials estimate there are a total of 35,121 total possible cases in the state. The estimate counts represent people who are potentially undiagnosed.
According to state health officials, estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community
As of Wednesday morning, 4,747 hospital beds are available and 6,642 are utilized, which is a 58.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate, according to state health officials.
DHEC is continuing to encourage South Carolinians to minimize contact with people outside their home to prevent the spread of the disease.
Health officials also recommended the following steps that the public should be doing:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
“Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems,” DHEC officials said.
As of Wednesday morning, hospital beds are available and are utilized, which is a statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
The number of new cases reported on Thursday, April 23 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (10), Charleston (7), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Darlington (8), Dillon (5), Fairfield (1), Florence (19), Georgetown (1), Greenville (22), Horry (6), Kershaw (2), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (11), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (6)
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.